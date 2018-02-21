Hazmat Crews Clean Up Semi Wreck - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

PURCELL, Oklahoma -

A crashed semi shuts down part of I-35, as HAZMAT crews race to the scene near Purcell.

That driver says another car stopped short in front of him and that’s when he slide from the Northbound lane, ending up overturned at exit 98.

The semi driver is still shaken up and says he had to run away from the vehicle.

He says was hauling a alcohol based chemical that’s highly flammable.

As for I-35, both lanes were shut down for hours because once traffic came to a standstill, semis and some cars didn’t have enough traction to make it up the hills.

“Now we actually have a hazmat situation. The semi was actually caring 14 different containers of 325 gallon containers,” says Purcell Fire Department Inspector Kraig Edelman.

He cautions other drivers to take it slow as conditions worsen, and give space to all vehicles especially ones hauling large loads.

We talked to other semi drivers who say they will be camping out at truck stops overnight. 

“I came from the north. I came through Oklahoma City it was kind of slippery. People were trying to get off the exit ramps and just missed the exit ramp all together,” says Teuck driver Oscar Cordon. 

Purcell had a record ice storm back in 2010, officials hope, despite the predicted forecast, this go around conditions will be more manageable.

“Right now, the salt trucks and the sand trucks are out there trying to help with semis and the rest of the other passenger vehicles,” says Captain Edelman.

