Dozens Of Flights Canceled After Winter Storm Hits OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thirty flights have been canceled at Will Rogers World Airport.

Airlines that have canceled flights include Frontier, Alaska, Southwest, American and Delta. People are urged to check in with their airline before heading to the airport.

Whether it’s an incoming or outgoing flight, there is a good chance the flight will be delayed or canceled.

It’s not only the weather in OKC effecting travel, but also Dallas where a lot of connecting flights are based.  

Six flights have also been canceled for Thursday morning, including one Southwest flight and one Delta flight.

