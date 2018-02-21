Firefighters Battle Vacant SW OKC House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Firefighters Battle Vacant SW OKC House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A vacant house fire is under investigation near SW Grand and S Youngs Boulevard.

The homeowners arrived to the home after seeing News 9's report about the fire earlier Wednesday morning. They were obviously distraught and told News 9 they were remodeling it with plans to move in. 

Police were responding to another call nearby when they saw flames coming from the home's exterior.

Firefighters told News 9 while the house was vacant, there was a lot of stuff inside making it difficult to maneuver through. Any firefighting efforts were compounded by normal fire conditions and freezing temperatures.

While the cause remains under investigation, the homeowners told News 9 there was no electricity running to the home. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.