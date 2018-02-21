Firefighters Battle Vacant SW OKC House Fire

A vacant house fire is under investigation near SW Grand and S Youngs Boulevard.

The homeowners arrived to the home after seeing News 9's report about the fire earlier Wednesday morning. They were obviously distraught and told News 9 they were remodeling it with plans to move in.

Police were responding to another call nearby when they saw flames coming from the home's exterior.

Firefighters told News 9 while the house was vacant, there was a lot of stuff inside making it difficult to maneuver through. Any firefighting efforts were compounded by normal fire conditions and freezing temperatures.

While the cause remains under investigation, the homeowners told News 9 there was no electricity running to the home.