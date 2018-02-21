State Gun Legislation To Be Heard Wednesday In Committee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State Gun Legislation To Be Heard Wednesday In Committee

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of the Florida school shooting and eight threats to metro schools this week, the conversation has turned to gun laws both in Oklahoma and across country. 

This new bill was officially introduced on Monday, seeming to be a direct reaction to the shooting in Parkland, Florida. It would allow anyone to carry a gun without a permit which is sometimes called constitutional carry. 

The bill modifies the state's current law to include carrying a gun for self-defense or "any other legitimate purpose" without a permit but adds in gun control measures to prevent people with metal illnesses and those with domestic violence or drug felonies from possessing guns. 

It would also require a person to be 21 to carry a gun. 

Right now, Oklahoma's laws mirror those that allowed the shooter in Florida to get his weapons. 

According the Gifford Law Center and the National Rifle Association, neither state requires a license to sell or buy a gun, there's no requirement to register a gun nor is there a state background check or a limit on the number of guns you can buy at one time. 

That bill to expand who can carry a gun is being heard in committee Wednesday and many will be watching to see what happens next with such a controversial bill. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.