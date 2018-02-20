Metro School Districts Cancel Classes

With losses reported at nearly $50,000, Sunny Lane RV and Boat Storage reports 14 of their units were broken into Saturday morning.More >>
With losses reported at nearly $50,000, Sunny Lane RV and Boat Storage reports 14 of their units were broken into Saturday morning.More >>
Oklahoma City has 17 salt trucks, that have been spreading salt along the city’s snow route since Tuesday.More >>
Oklahoma City has 17 salt trucks, that have been spreading salt along the city’s snow route since Tuesday.More >>