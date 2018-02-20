Metro School Districts Cancel Classes

Several metro school districts including Edmond Public Schools canceled classes for February 21 due to inclement weather.

Administrators said safety is their top priority when making these decisions and several factors are considered.

“What’s going on with the wind? What’s going on with the temperature? Is it rising? Is it falling? What’s happening with precipitation? And we rely obviously on the weather stations,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Randy Decker, with Edmond Public Schools.

