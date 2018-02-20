Tulsa Woman Says She Fired Gun At Movie Theater To Save A Life

A Tulsa woman wants to clear her name after police arrested her Sunday night for shooting off a gun outside the Cinemark movie theater.

Mary Hill said she's not some crazy woman pulling a gun at random. She said was trying to save a teenage girl's life.

2/19/2018 Related Story: Firing Gun Outside Tulsa Movie Theater Lands Woman In Jail, Police Say

Hill said when she pulled up at the theater to pick up her son and a friend, she saw two men on top of a teenage girl beating her. Hill said she got out and yelled for people to call 911, then decided to pull her gun to scare the men and save the girl.

"I grabbed my gun and said, 'stop, get in your vehicles. Get away from the girl,'" Hill said.

She said the men backed away for a second, then one of them said, that gun's not real and they started beating the girl again.

"At that point, I fired in the air and said, 'it is a real gun, let her go, get away from her,'" Hill said.

She said the men left and the victim staggered into a vehicle and was driven away.

"I've never done anything like that in my whole life. When I got into the car, I was just shaking, thinking what was that? I started praying, God, what was this about?" she said.

She left and police pulled her over a few blocks. She does not have a permit for the gun. Police took her to jail for felony possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors, shooting a firearm in public and reckless handling of a firearm. Her friends have told her she should've just left, but Mary said she was afraid the girl would be dead by the time officers got there.

"I thought, 'what if it was my child, I would want someone to take the chance and get involved, then walk away and say, I don't want to be dirtied by this situation,'" she said.

Hill said she never intended to hurt anyone. Police say it was still reckless. They said you can't shoot off a gun into the air in your own yard, let alone at a business, in a busy part of town.