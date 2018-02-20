Authorities Safely Locate Muskogee Baby Taken By Father

Authorities say they have safely located a 6-month-old Muskogee boy, reported missing on Tuesday.

Though the boy was only reported missing Tuesday morning, police say he was first taken by his biological father on Monday evening.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s office says 6-month-old Christopher Meyer was taken by his father, 34-year-old Joseph Meyer, around 7 p.m. It happened at a home in the 2400 block of N. 32nd St., Lot 66, in Muskogee. Officials have not said where or how Christopher was found and police have not said if they have Joseph in custody.

According to the report, Joseph assaulted the baby’s mother with a gun and reportedly threatened to kill her. He then took the boy and has not been seen since.

An Amber Alert was not been issued.