Advocacy Groups Say Proposed Cigarette Tax Hike Is Not Enough

Health care advocacy groups said a proposed hike in cigarette tax isn't enough. 

For years, health care advocates have supported raising it by $1.50 a pack, but last week, that increase included in a revenue package failed. 

Now, a plan endorsed by state House Democrats calls for increasing the cigarette tax by $0.75 cents per pack.

However, the Oklahoma State Medical Association isn't satisfied. 

Its government affairs director, Matt Robinson, stated that the organization is confident that a more hefty increase would benefit Oklahomans. 

He said by doubling it to $1.50, the hike would be significant enough to make a true difference in curbing adult use, while deterring children from starting in the first place.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network also strongly opposes the lesser amount, citing small price increases do not change consumer behavior.  

