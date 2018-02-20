DPS Settles With Deaf Man After Traffic Stop Altercation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DPS Settles With Deaf Man After Traffic Stop Altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A deaf man left bruised after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol traffic stop in 2014 is now walking away with a hefty settlement.

According to local news reports, the settlement totals $175,000 of taxpayer money. 

Pearl Pearson, both deaf and mute, reported OHP troopers used excessive force in a 2014 traffic stop.

Pearson claimed the trouble started when he was unable to communicate or follow verbal commands.

According to Pearson's lawsuit, he was unlawfully removed from his vehicle by two troopers. Eric Foster and Kelton Hayes threw him face down on the ground during a non injury traffic accident investigation 

Pearson was arrested on a misdemeanor complaint of resisting arrest. That was dismissed later. 

