OKC Metro Temps To Drop Dramatically Behind Cold Front

With a stalled boundary in north Oklahoma, temperatures are at or below freezing.

Freezing drizzle/rain in northwest and northern Oklahoma and icing is possible for morning drive. A winter weather advisory is in place until 11 a.m.

In Oklahoma City, temperatures are mild in the 60s, but are expected to dramatically fall behind the front. Definitely grab a coat with afternoon temperatures in the 30s to 40s. In the morning, there’s a chance of scattered showers during the morning commute, so watch for wet roads.

Band of precipitation will shift eastward Tuesday afternoon. Chances of wet weather diminish.

Colder air crashes in by Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s.

In the metro, we start off the day mainly dry, then another round of rain and wintry mix moves throughout Wednesday.

