Police are investigating after a shooting in NW OKC Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred near the Twister Wireless at 4548 NW 23rd Street around 7:00 p.m.

EMSA transported one victim to a local hospital.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

