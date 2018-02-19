Caught On Camera: Armed Man Assaults Uber Driver, Passengers

Police said Cody Self, 29, and a woman left the phone in the Uber vehicle earlier in the evening and chased the driver down in an attempt to get it back.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a metro man looking for a cell phone pulled a gun on an Uber driver and her passengers.

Police said Cody Self, 29, and a woman left the phone in the Uber vehicle earlier in the evening and chased the driver down in an attempt to get it back.

The Uber driver said she responded to the phone after it rang multiple times.

“The minute I said, ‘Hey this is Uber, I found your phone,” said Uber driver. “She starts in with profanity of where is my phone?”

The driver picked up four new passengers and stopped at a drive-through near North May and Memorial. The suspect tracked her down in the parking lot.

“I said ‘Oh my God, that’s the guy,” said the driver. “He started beating on the window and I was like ‘Oh my God,’ and the lady in the backseat said, ‘He’s got a gun’.”

The frightened driver took off and Self followed the car.

At one point, police said the pursuing suspects tried to cut-off the Uber driver. She managed to drive to the security building at the front gates of Gaillardia neighborhood near west Memorial and MacArthur.

The entire assault was captured on security cameras.

“I told the security officer, I said, ‘There is a man with a gun and he’s right behind us,” said the driver.

One of her passengers tackled the armed man to the ground and took his gun. Another passenger helped hold Self down until police arrived.

Self faces multiple complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

“I was just frozen,” said the driver. “I was paralyzed with fear.”

Earlier in February, Self was arrested downtown for assaulting an Oklahoma City police officer, disorderly conduct and public drunk.