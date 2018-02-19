Austin Dillon And Team Get Rear Tattoos After Winning Daytona 50 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Austin Dillon And Team Get Rear Tattoos After Winning Daytona 500

By CBS News
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -

Austin Dillon woke up on Monday as a Daytona 500 champion. His No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will forever be immortalized in NASCAR history as the car that won The Great American Race in 2018. 

However, the Harley J. Earl trophy didn't prove to be enough for Dillon and his crew, as they decided to take it a step further by getting a tattoo on their backsides. For Dillon, his ink was designed with the word "champ" under the Daytona 500. However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for pictures anytime soon.

"You'll never be able to see it," Dillon said at the Daytona winner's news conference. He also noted that his "smoking hot wife" Whitney would probably be the only one to see it for a while.

In case anyone was wondering, Dillon's grandfather and team owner Richard Childress didn't get a tattoo, but said he might have if he had gone out partying. Childress noted on Sunday that he was battling a sinus infection and was having trouble speaking after the race.

Dillon's tattoo and Daytona 500 win are just the latest storylines coming from NASCAR's youth movement. Rookie Darrell "Bubba" Wallace stole the hearts of fans on Sunday in an emotional post-race presser after finishing second while Ryan Blaney dominated most of the race, leading 118 laps.

CBS Sports asked Dillon why NASCAR fans should root for him. His response was "because I'm the coolest."

