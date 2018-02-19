Sooners Shoot 30 Percent, Lose Fifth-Straight

Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
Keenan Evans bested Trae Young on Tuesday night and Texas Tech maintained a one-game cushion atop the Big 12 standings.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
LeBron James and his team emerged victorious over Team Curry in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.More >>
LeBron James and his team emerged victorious over Team Curry in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.More >>
On this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:More >>
On this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:More >>
Kouat Noi scored 19 to lead six players in double figures and TCU stormed back to beat Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday night.More >>
Kouat Noi scored 19 to lead six players in double figures and TCU stormed back to beat Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday night.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>