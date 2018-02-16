Much-Needed Rain Expected Across Oklahoma Over The Weekend

Light rain showers are already falling in southern Oklahoma. This rain will continue to fill in and spread to the north and east overnight.

We could end up with a quarter of an inch of rain in the metro by the time it’s all said and done.

Rain shouldn’t damper your weekend plans. The rain will move into far eastern Oklahoma by 8 a.m. Skies will clear during the day with highs around 60 degrees.

Clouds fill in again on Sunday with a slight chance of drizzle in the morning. We should still hit the low 60s in the afternoon.

