OKC Teacher Arrested At School

An Oklahoma City teacher was arrested at school, accused of having ties to the Irish Mob.

ATF agents and local officers found at least three guns at Leva Drummond's home. Problem is, Drummond pleaded guilty to a felony in 2016.

We've reached out to Oklahoma City schools, asking how Drummond was able to get a teaching job at Northeast Academy in the first place. Despite her history, she passed the state's background check.

In 2015, Leva Drummond confessed to supplying contraband to an inmate at the Tulsa County Jail. At that time, Drummond was a practicing attorney visiting one of her clients who, court documents say, was a former student she taught at Skiatook High School in 1997. The contraband included a cell phone and cigarettes. Drummond pleaded guilty, was disbarred, and received a two-year deferred sentence.

Fast forward to this week and Drummond was arrested at school while a police raid of her home turned up multiple weapons, one with a serial number filed off. Police say, as a felon, it would be illegal for Drummond to have the weapons, but here's where it gets tricky.

Because her previous sentence was differed, not imposed, she's not considered a felon through the state's background checks.

The school district said, in part, "...A deferred sentence is not a conviction according to law. Additionally, Oklahoma law does not prevent a convicted felon from being employed by a school district as a teacher as long as the teacher may obtain certification by the State Department of Education."

Drummond had been at the school since October 2016. At this point, it's not clear why the search warrant for Drummond's home says she's believed to have ties to the Irish Mob.