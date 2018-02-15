High Temps In OKC Metro Will Flirt With Record High

Spring is in the air on this Thursday!

Temperatures start out in the 60s for most in the state. Our highs will flirt with a near record high Thursday afternoon with a gusty southwest wind. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected.

Highs will push 80 but will probably stay below the record set in 1954 of 81 degrees. We will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day.

A slight chance of rain overnight along the cold front. The front will shift our winds Thursday night out of a northern direction.

This will drop temperatures into Friday. Friday is chillier as highs struggle to hit the mid-40s.

Another slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Friday night into early Saturday. The highest potential is in southern Oklahoma for wet weather.

This weekend’s highs are expected to reach the low 60s.

News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles will have more during the News 9 This Morning