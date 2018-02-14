Warm Temperatures Are Here For Next Couple Of Days

If you love warmer temperatures, then you are in for a treat the next couple of days!

Starting Wednesday morning off as not as cold, but you will still need a jacket with low 40s.

The big story for your morning drive will be patchy fog/mist possible. Skies become partly sunny into the afternoon with highs pushing 70!

Winds are up out of the southwest, breezy between 15 to 25 mph. Fire threat is elevated Wednesday and especially Thursday.

The warming trend ramps up Thursday with highs near 80, close to record high. Winds gusts of up to 30 mph are expected on Thursday afternoon.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

A cold front arrives late Thursday with a slight chance of rain overnight into Friday. Friday is chillier with falling temperatures. The highs for Friday only reach 40. Daily low chances of light rain possible into the weekend.

News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles will have more during the News 9 This Morning and follow me on Facebook to learn more about the next nine days.