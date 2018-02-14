Proposal To Reduce SNAP Program Criticized By Oklahoma Groups - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Proposal To Reduce SNAP Program Criticized By Oklahoma Groups

Posted: Updated:
TULSA -

President Trump is proposing big changes to the nation's SNAP program, that could lower the amount of food stamps Oklahomans receive every month.

Low-income Americans who get at least $90 a month from SNAP, would get about half their benefits in the form of a "USDA Foods Package."  That would include things like milk, cereals, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables.  The rest would still go onto a card, for people to use at grocery stores.  

The Trump administration says this and other changes will reduce the SNAP budget by about $213B over the next ten years.

Several local groups were quick to speak out against the proposal saying the proposal puts hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans at risk of hunger.  Hunger Free Oklahoma, The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma call the proposal detrimental.

They say nearly 40,000 Oklahoma seniors rely on SNAP and the changes could mean skipping meals to pay for life-saving prescription medications.  It does nothing more than grow government bureaucracy at Oklahoma's expense. 

The groups also say the plan would take hundreds of millions of dollars away from the local economy, because SNAP users will be forced to spend less at grocery stores.

Right now, Trump's plan is just a proposal and will still need to be approved by Congress.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.