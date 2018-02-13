Overnight Fog Gives Way To Spring-Like Weather

Who's ready to break out the shorts and sandals? Oklahoma is about to get a taste of spring.

However, the Sooner State will first get a dose of fog overnight with some patchy drizzle. Temperatures will be above freezing, so there shouldn't be any impact on roads come Wednesday morning, said News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne.

Once the fog burns off Wednesday, we'll get up into the 60s and then we'll get up to near-record highs on Thursday. The record high for Oklahoma City on February 15 is 81 degrees, set back in 1954.

Cold weather returns on Friday before we warm up for the weekend and then get cold again next week.

It's a back-and-forth week ahead for Oklahoma!

