Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Celebrating Black History Month

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing African Americans in law enforcement.

"The men and women of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office proudly celebrate Black History Month. We salute those who served and continue to the serve the citizens of Oklahoma County with pride and dignity," said a post to the OCSO's FB page.

One of those being recognized is Chief Deputy Rickey Barrow.

According to the OCSO, Chief Deputy Barrow is the highest ranking African American deputy in the office’s history. Chief Deputy Barrow is in charge of Operations, which includes Patrol, Communications, Reserves, Honor Guard, Technical Investigators, and Training.

He began his career with the OCSO in 1983 as a deputy in the old courthouse jail. Over the years he’s served in the patrol, gang unit, the tactical team and many other areas. Chief Deputy Barrow also served as the very first Public Information Officer for the office. As Captain of the Community Services he helped establish the D.A.R.E., TRIAD and the Reality Check programs. He also served as Captain of Patrol. He was promoted to Major in 2003 and then Chief Deputy over the Operation division in 2015.