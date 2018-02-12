Family Of Alzheimer's Patient Claims Hospital Employee Stole Ring

The family of a 90-year-old Alzheimer’s patient says a hospital employee is responsible for the theft of the woman’s expensive wedding ring.

Jessica Rhodes has been a patient at Alliance Health Hospital in Midwest City since shortly after she fell at her daughter’s house last Tuesday night. Her daughter Nikki Fallen says her mother has worn a very expensive diamond wedding ring ensemble since the 1970’s, and when Fallen went to visit her mother last Thursday, her wedding rings were gone.

“Somebody has taken them. Somebody saw how pretty they were,” Fallen sobbed Monday. “The police told me they don’t want the rings, they want the money from the rings. It kills me!” Midwest City police are investigating.

AllianceHealth Oklahoma Spokesperson Emily Kezbers released the following statement to News 9 Monday night.