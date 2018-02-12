Oklahoma City To Vote For New Mayor Tuesday

The Oklahoma City mayoral primary election is Tuesday, but could act as the final vote for mayor.

Three people are running for mayor, but according to experts, David Holt is the predicted winner.

“It's been a blast for me. I love Oklahoma City, so I love the opportunity to go all across the city,” Holt said.

The state senator has garnered $430,000 in funds raised, and more than 1,000 endorsements, including former governors, civic groups and former mayors.

“It's been very humbling and flattering to have the support of so many people that believe in you,” Holt said.

Holt worked for current mayor, Mick Cornett, as chief of staff before serving in state Senate.

Despite his experience and unmatched endorsements, the candidate says this is still a race.

His challengers are Oklahoma University student Taylor Neighbors and former auditor Randall Smith.

If one of the three candidates receive the majority of the vote Tuesday, he or she will take office in April.

Holt says he wants to focus on improving education, the MAPS program, and an appreciation of diversity.

“I don't know what other people's perceptions are, but we're treating it like we're in a dog fight,” Holt said.

Holt says if he’s elected his state Senate seat would be filled in a general election.

Current mayor Mick Cornett is leaving office to run for governor of Oklahoma.