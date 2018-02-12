1 Arrested After NE OKC Double Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Arrested After NE OKC Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Rahshaan Sardis Rahshaan Sardis
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been arrested in connection with the fatal double shooting on Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

Rahshaan Sardis, 34, of Oklahoma City, was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder.

Sardis is accused of killing Charles Leslie Roland, 42, and Jasmine Lashay Clayton, 27, both of Oklahoma City. 

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of NE 46 in reference to a double shooting. Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene and Roland died at a local hospital. 

Investigators say Sardis had an altercation with the two and shot them. He was arrested Saturday night in the 1700 block of NE 56. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

