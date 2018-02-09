Window Replacement Proposed For Iconic Bricktown Building

An iconic building in Bricktown could soon see big changes. More than 200 windows may be brought back on the structure that housed the old Spaghetti Warehouse. The restaurant closed in 2016. And in the fall of 2017, local investors reportedly forked over millions for it.

But it's what the place was back in its heyday that's inspiring architect Catherine Montgomery. She is the President and Founder of Preservation and Design Studio in Oklahoma City. Montgomery said the building’s new owner wants to bring back the multi-pane windows to preserve its historic appearance, which will help them fully consider all the possibilities for the space.

“The owner has lots of ideas and just looking to see what kind of use is the best fit after the new windows are in there so that people can really see what it can become,” she told News 9.

The window replacement project is set to go before the Bricktown Design Review Committee on Thursday. If all goes well, they'll get to move forward with this first step in bringing a legacy building back to life.

“I think that the preservation of our historic places and buildings helps us to connect with the people that went before us,” Montgomery said.