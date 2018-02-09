Stroud Hospital On Lockdown After Suspect Escapes Custody

Police are search in of Jeremiah Nunley after he escaped from the Stroud hospital.

Authorities say the Stroud hospital is on lockdown after a suspect escaped from the ER Friday afternoon.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Dougherty, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jeremiah Nunley, was arrested after stealing a truck from a construction company in Davenport Friday morning. Davenport Police officers were transporting him to jail when he complained about having a medical issue.

Nunley was taken to the ER at Stroud Regional Medical Center to be checked out. He escaped custody after attacking an officer and then fled on foot south of the area in the woods.

Nunley is described as American Indian male with brown eyes and brown hair, standing at 5'1", and weighing at 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and no shoes. He also has handcuffs on one arm.

Stroud Police and Lincoln County deputies have set up a perimeter and are searching for the suspect.

If you see Nunley, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

