Spring Fever: Don't Get Used To The Nice Weather; Winter Returns Saturday

If you have spring fever, enjoy the rest of Thursday and enjoy Friday.

It's back to winter across Oklahoma this weekend.

News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter says the cold front hits the Sooner State by mid-morning Friday, working its way south throughout the day. Highs for the end of your work week will reach 60, and then it'll get much colder Friday night.

Highs on Saturday won't get out of the 20s.

Highs on Sunday will be stuck in the 30s.

And there are chances of wintry precipitation on both days, Cassie says. The best chance for freezing drizzle early Saturday morning will be along and east of Interstate 35. Light snow is possible on Sunday across parts of northern Oklahoma.

Cassie has your forecast at 6 and 10 p.m., and meteorologists Matt Mahler and Justin Rudicel will have you covered all weekend.