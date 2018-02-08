Serial Car Burglary Suspect Strikes SE OKC Neighborhood

Police are looking to the public for help identifying a serial car burglary suspect who’s been operating out of neighborhoods on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Authorities released surveillance footage from home security cameras that show the suspect in action.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least six car burglaries, each occurring overnight on Feb. 4, in a neighborhood near SE 89th Street and S. Sooner Road.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, or if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.