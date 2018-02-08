Serial Car Burglary Suspect Strikes SE OKC Neighborhood - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Serial Car Burglary Suspect Strikes SE OKC Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking to the public for help identifying a serial car burglary suspect who’s been operating out of neighborhoods on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Authorities released surveillance footage from home security cameras that show the suspect in action.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least six car burglaries, each occurring overnight on Feb. 4, in a neighborhood near SE 89th Street and S. Sooner Road.   

If you have any information regarding these crimes, or if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.