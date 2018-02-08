OKC Metro To See Warm Up Thursday, Friday

It's another cold morning with temperatures starting out in the 20s for most and wind chills in the 10s.

You’ll notice a difference Thursday afternoon with milder conditions. Winds are out of the south so temperatures reach mid-50s.

Highs will be in the low- to mid-60s Friday afternoon with a gusty south wind. Friday will see gusts of up to 25 to 30 mph at times and the fire threat increases especially in western Oklahoma.

A cold front pushes in Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall behind the front, dropping to below freezing.

This will bring the chance of wintry precipitation Friday night and throughout Saturday. We are limited on moisture so light precipitation is expected. This will not be a major storm. Just be weather aware for light freezing drizzle and sleet possible so bridges and overpasses could become slick.

Highs will stay below freezing in the upper 20s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will stay cold with highs in the mid-30s.