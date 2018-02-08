Emergency Crews Respond To RV Fire In SE OKC

Fire crews responded to a travel trailer fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters received a call of a fully involved 20 foot travel trailer fire around 12:20 a.m. near 1000 block of SE 26th street.

According to officials, a victim was found inside the trailer once the fire was extinguished. The approximate age and gender of the victim is currently undetermined.

Crews found a 20-pound propane bottle leaking inside the trailer. Officials do not know if the bottle was involved with starting the fire.

Officials said they are unsure if the smoke alarms inside of the travel trailer were working due to the extent of the fire damage.

OKCFD and OCPD are currently investigating to determine a cause.

This is the 12th fire fatality this year.