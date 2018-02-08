Emergency Crews Respond To RV Fire In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Emergency Crews Respond To RV Fire In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Fire crews responded to a travel trailer fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters received a call of a fully involved 20 foot travel trailer fire around 12:20 a.m. near 1000 block of SE 26th street. 

According to officials, a victim was found inside the trailer once the fire was extinguished.  The approximate age and gender of the victim is currently undetermined. 

Crews found a 20-pound propane bottle leaking inside the trailer. Officials do not know if the bottle was involved with starting the fire.

Officials said they are unsure if the smoke alarms inside of the travel trailer were working due to the extent of the fire damage.

OKCFD and OCPD are currently investigating to determine a cause. 

This is the 12th fire fatality this year. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.