Glenpool Student Being Hailed A Hero After Helping Injured Teen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Glenpool Student Being Hailed A Hero After Helping Injured Teen

Posted: Updated:
Robert Morris is being hailed a hero after helping another teen who'd crashed his dirt bike. Robert Morris is being hailed a hero after helping another teen who'd crashed his dirt bike.
KIEFER, Oklahoma -

A Glenpool teen is being hailed a hero after helping a motorcycle driver who crashed in Kiefer. 

The hero of the story almost slipped away unnoticed but Wednesday, he told us he was just glad to help.

Robert Morris, 17, a high school junior, hoped his good deed would go unnoticed.

"Just nothing to bring attention to himself," said assistant principal Shad Miller. "What happened with this incident fits perfectly with his demeanor and personality."

It all started Tuesday afternoon along a road when a kid on a motorcycle wrecked, just as Robert was driving by.

"As he was going, he hit a patch of gravel and he fishtailed the dirtbike," Morris said.

That kid on the dirtbike was 15-year-old Braden Boyd.

"He got off his bike and said I'm fine and he looked down at his leg and realized he's not OK," Morris said. 

Morris called 911, but decided the injury couldn't wait.

So, he rushed him to the police station.

"When I rolled up the driver is flagging me down, and I got out and took a look at the kid," said Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara. 

The fire department came to help and Braden is going to be OK.

But in the rush, the Good Samaritan in the red car quietly drove off unnoticed and that would have worked, before the internet.

The Kiefer Police Chief posted praise, calling the teenager "most impressive" with a thank you to the "Red Car Kid." 

"He gets in his car and goes...we never got a chance to get any information," O'Mara said. 

"He's definitely the red car hero," said his mother, Heather Morris.

Robert's mom says it's just how he is.

"You treat others the way you want to be treated and that's what he done," Morris said of her son.

It took 17 stitches to close up Braden's cut, and though he was in shock and lost a lot of blood, he's OK.

The two boys - and two moms - hope to get together soon.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.