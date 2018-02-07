Warmer Days Ahead Before 'Arctic Freight Train' Returns To Oklah - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Warmer Days Ahead Before 'Arctic Freight Train' Returns To Oklahoma

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Wednesday was quite a bit warmer than it was on Tuesday across Oklahoma, and the good news is that it's going to get even warmer for Thursday and Friday.

However, with that comes an increased risk for fire danger, according to News 9 meteorologists.

"We've got a quick warmup the next couple of days with a high fire danger for Thursday and Friday," said Chief Meteorologist David Payne.

But then we're going to see what David described as the "Arctic freight train."

Winter isn't nearly over for Oklahoma. That means cold air and a chance for some wintry precipitation. However, the air is still quite dry.

David will have details on that warm-up and a weekend cool down on News 9 at 6 and 10 p.m.

