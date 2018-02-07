Woman Claims To Find 3-inch Lizard Inside Store-Bought Lettuce - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Woman Claims To Find 3-inch Lizard Inside Store-Bought Lettuce

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
KITTERY, Maine -

A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail. After vomiting and getting over her shock, Michelle Carr, a nurse from Kittery, said she feared she could have ingested harmful bacteria.

A biologist friend believes she found a blue-bellied lizard from California.

Carr said she bought a bag of store-brand romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 26. The lettuce was distributed by a California company. A supermarket spokeswoman said it notified the supplier.

Carr also called the state Health Department. A spokesman said because the lettuce was packaged and shipped from another state, any investigation would be conducted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Carr is a new mother of a 10-week-old newborn baby boy and told the newspaper that she was concerned for her child's safety.

"I've been breastfeeding almost non-stop since he was born," Carr. said "This boils down to a quality-control issue. I don't have a malicious bone in my body, and I can get past the emotional distress an incident like this causes but I could've gotten really sick. It's taken me 10 years to become a mother and this could've been potentially harmful to my newborn."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.