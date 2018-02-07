IRS Warns Against New Tax Season Scam

We're only a few days into tax-filing season, and the IRS is already warning of a new tax scam.

This tax season the IRS said we all need to be on guard to include tax preparers themselves.

That's because the scam is aimed at stealing taxpayers' refunds by using data compromised in tax preparers' offices.

The IRS said it's already received a number of fake tax returns.

Even more concerning, they all had accurate taxpayer names, addresses, Social Security numbers and even bank account information for the victims.

Because these fake returns contained all of the taxpayer's correct information, down to the right number of dependents, the IRS thinks the scam started in tax-preparation offices.

A couple things you can do to protect yourself are to make sure that you keep updated security software on your home computer and to ask any tax preparer you hire how your data is protected.