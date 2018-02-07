Police Respond To Apartment Shooting NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Respond To Apartment Shooting NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two have been detained after police responded to a reported shooting late Tuesday night.

Officials told News 9, police received a call from someone hearing gunshots and a woman asking for help around 11:10 p.m., near north Youngs boulevard and West I-44 Service road.

Officers were directed to an apartment where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Officials said there was a male inside the apartment, and second female, who ran to call police.

According to authorities, the victim, as well as the two other two individuals do not live at this apartment complex.

The male, and female have been detained. Police said they are investigating why these three were at the apartment complex, and how they know each other.

The victim has been transported to the hospital, and is currently undergoing surgery. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time, police said.

According to officials, there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.