Police Respond To Apartment Shooting NW OKC

Two have been detained after police responded to a reported shooting late Tuesday night.

Officials told News 9, police received a call from someone hearing gunshots and a woman asking for help around 11:10 p.m., near north Youngs boulevard and West I-44 Service road.

Officers were directed to an apartment where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Officials said there was a male inside the apartment, and second female, who ran to call police.

According to authorities, the victim, as well as the two other two individuals do not live at this apartment complex.

The male, and female have been detained. Police said they are investigating why these three were at the apartment complex, and how they know each other.

The victim has been transported to the hospital, and is currently undergoing surgery. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time, police said.

According to officials, there is no suspect information at this time.

