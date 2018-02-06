Authorities Investigating Another Inmate Death At Okla. County Jail

Authorities are investigating after another inmate died at the Oklahoma County Jail, Monday night.

Oklahoma City Police arrested 44-year-old Nicholas Green on municipal complaints. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Green cleared pre-screening and was in the process of being booked into jail around 8:45 p.m.

Green was taken to a holding cell at 8:50 p.m., and authorities say by 8:55 p.m. he was unresponsive. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Green, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office is conducting the death investigation. The exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office. The case will then be turned over to the district attorney for review.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.