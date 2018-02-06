Six Sooners To Participate In NFL Combine

Six Sooners will head to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine from Feb. 27 to March 5. Here’s a look at who’s going and where they project to be taken in the draft.

Baker Mayfield – 2017 stats: 4627 passing yards, 48 touchdowns (43 passing, 5 rushing), 6 interceptions

What they’re saying: Spread quarterbacks have had limited success as have small quarterbacks. Mayfield falls into both categories and has to prove he can transcend those perceived deficiencies on the next level. Having complete command of the Oklahoma offense isn't an automatic precursor for NFL success, but Mayfield's ability to process, extend plays and throw with accuracy give him a good shot. He'll be somewhat scheme-dependent so whoever takes him will need to be willing to build their offense around his strengths.

Draft Projection: Round 1

Orlando Brown – 2017 stats: Unanimous first-team All-American offensive tackle

What they’re saying: Tackle with rare size and length whose massive frame can work for him in pass protection and against him in the run game. Brown will be tough for some evaluators to back because his footwork isn't always pretty and his athletic ability is below average, but he typically gets guys blocked and he clearly understands how to use his size and length to his advantage. Brown's physical traits and nasty demeanor give him a chance to become a good starting tackle on either left or right side.

Draft Projection: Round 1

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo – 2017 stats: 76 tackles (47 solo, 29 ast), 8.0 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss

What they’re saying: Okoronkwo doesn't possess the height, weight and length teams usually want on the edge and he doesn't have the bend or athletic traits to supersede his deficiencies. With that said, he's solidly built and plays with good aggression and motor. He lacks the physical and athletic traits that would make him a more dangerous NFL rusher, but he flashes some explosiveness and has enough room for improvement that he should develop into a solid NFL backup with eventual starter potential.

Draft Projection: Round 4-5

Jordan Thomas – 2017 stats: 27 tackles (24 solo, 3 ast), 1 interception, 2 pass breakups

What they’re saying: Thomas has good size and undeniable ball skills, but his lack of consistency is troubling. Thomas saved his worst tape for last as issues with confidence led to excessive interference calls and big plays against him. The talent says Thomas may have a future as a backup cornerback for a zone-based team, but his lack of recovery speed coupled with off-field issues could be enough to scare teams away.

Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7

Mark Andrews – 2017 stats: 62 rec, 958 yards, 8 touchdowns

What they’re saying: Why there isn’t an official grade and projection for Matthews is a mystery. He leaves OU early after winning the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end and was a first-team All-American as Mayfield’s top target. Andrews has Type 1 diabetes, which is controllable (if unpredictable) with proper diet and medication. NFL players Jay Cutler, Michael Sinclair and others have played through this condition in the past.

Draft Projection: none

Dimitri Flowers – 2017 stats: 26 rec, 464 yards, 9 touchdowns (5 receiving, 4 rushing)

What they’re saying: He doesn’t have a scouting report, but Flowers really impressed with his athleticism and toughness as a receiver and rusher in 2017. He’ll have a chance to shine at the Combine and try to sneak in the late rounds of the NFL Draft.

Draft Projection: undrafted