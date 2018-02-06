Trial Begins For Nanny Accused Of Killing 6-Year-old, 2-Year-old - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trial Begins For Nanny Accused Of Killing 6-Year-old, 2-Year-old In Her Care

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Manhattan nanny accused of murdering two young children in her care, reports CBS New York.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, is charged with two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother Leo on Oct. 25, 2012.

Potential jurors filled out questionnaires about the case.

The notoriety of the case could pose a challenge. It could take as long as two weeks or more to find an impartial jury, CBS New York's Peter Haskell reported.

The children were found in a bathtub by their mother when she returned home to the family's luxury apartment building on Manhattan's upper west side. Each had been stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, police said.

Ortega had stabbed herself in the neck before police arrived. She was hospitalized for weeks.

The court found her mentally fit to stand trial but her defense will try to raise doubts.

