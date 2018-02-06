Another Cold Day For OKC Metro, Freezing Rain Possible In SE OK

It's going to be another cold one this Tuesday morning! Northeast winds will keep wind chills in the 10s and 20s. Clouds will increase and colder air will move in for your Tuesday.

Storm system should provide some light ice for central and eastern portions of Oklahoma. The best chances will be in the southeast and east part of the state.

Main focus is in southeast Oklahoma with light freezing rain/drizzle are possible later. Slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses with a minor glaze of ice possible.

Highest totals for icy precipitation will be in east Oklahoma. Some local areas could see up to 0.1 inch of ice. For the metro, a little freezing drizzle possible but no problems expected. ?