Ice Possible Tuesday As Arctic Front Pushes Through State

An Arctic front will push into Oklahoma later Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a chance for freezing precipitation early Tuesday.

Monday's forecast calls for dry air and highs in the 40s and 50s. However, the cold front will start pushing into northwest Oklahoma Monday afternoon and move across the rest of the state overnight.

Very light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleep will begin to develop Tuesday morning across southwest and southern Oklahoma and spread to the northeast. Some area will be near or above freezing, but many spots will be below.

For those whose temperatures are below freezing, slick bridges and overpasses with some slick spots along roads are certainly possible. Any precipitation that falls Tuesday will be light, but when it comes to ice -- even very little precipitation can cause a travel headache.

Tune in to News 9 starting at 4 p.m. for David Payne's latest forecasts and timelines.