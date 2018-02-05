Gov. Fallin Gives Last State Of The State Address - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gov. Fallin Gives Last State Of The State Address

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final state of the state address on Monday. 

Monday's speech and the session to follow are being seen as the governor's chance to cement her legacy, but it is sure to be an uphill battle. 

The focus of this year's State of the State was the budget, and specifically an endorsement of the Step Up Oklahoma plan. Lawmakers have to find a way to fill a $425-million budget hole.

READ ALSO: Business Leaders Discuss Details of ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ Plan

That money is a combined amount because when session starts Monday, the legislature will also still be in its second special session after they couldn't come to an agreement over the last nine months.

Read Fallin's speech in its entirety.

Fallin has said she hopes finding a way out of this massive budget hole and stabilizing state revenue will be her legacy something she nor the state has been able to do since her first state of the state in 2011. 

Normally, governors in their last year are considered "lame ducks" But the governor says that's not the case for her.

She told KGOU she thinks calling her a lame duck is wrong, saying there's a lot  to do in government and noted her time in office has been fun.

Toward the end of her speech, a protestor began shouting in the gallery and unraveled a banner showing the governor's face with the words "State of despair" written on it.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.