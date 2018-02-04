Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

Posted: Updated:
Photo from John Benedict Photography Photo from John Benedict Photography
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Fire Danger has kept crews busy across Green Country. 

2/3/2018 Related Story: Crews Battle Grass Fire In Osage County

Strong winds and dry conditions caused a grass fire in Osage County to reignite after burning thousands of acres this weekend. 

Crews are working to find out how these massive grass fires started.

Neighbors are hoping the winds don't cause the fire to flare up again overnight.

"Probably the closest it's been is the highway up there. Closest it's ever been to me," said Maschelle Bobbit. 

From miles away, Bobbitt said she could see the orange glow of a massive grass fire.

She was on her way home Saturday night and had no idea if the flames were close by.

"Driving in from Tulsa I did see the glow. Family and friends were worried," Bobbit said. 

Luckily the flames blew west of her home.

But the dry conditions and strong winds caused the flames to reignite overnight, making things difficult for emergency workers and the residents they were trying to protect.

"With the wind blowing the way it is. I doubt that they can get it stopped," said neighbor Mike Jones. 

It took crews just a few hours to get the fire under control. We're told this fire burned about 150 acres. 

Neighbors and firefighters said they're just glad it wasn't worse.

"Firefighters around here are really good and the rural departments are really responsive so I am proud of us as far as a rural community in that way," said Bobbit. 

Firefighters said no evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

  • NewsMore>>

  • EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

    EMSA Unit Involved In Rollover Wreck In SE OKC

    An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern. Two people riding in the EMSA vehicle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The status of the passengers of the other vehicle is unknown at this time. Stay with News 9 for updates.

    More >>

    An EMSA vehicle was struck by another vehicle late Sunday and then rolled over near SE 44th and Eastern. Two people riding in the EMSA vehicle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The status of the passengers of the other vehicle is unknown at this time. Stay with News 9 for updates.

    More >>

  • Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

    Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

    Photo from John Benedict PhotographyPhoto from John Benedict Photography

    A large fire reignited in Osage County after burning thousands of acres this weekend.  

    More >>

    A large fire reignited in Osage County after burning thousands of acres this weekend.  

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.