OKC Police Bomb Squad Called To Inspect Potato Salad Container

A supposed container of potato salad prompted a police response on the southwest side of the metro, Friday evening.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspicious side dish was spotted in a mailbox of a home in the 3100 block of SW 94th Street, just to the south of the Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) campus.

The OKC Police Bomb Squad was called out to investigate. In the end, nothing dangerous was found inside the container. Authorities did not say if there was actually potato salad left, or if it had spoiled.