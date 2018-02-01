Crews Respond To Crash Along I-40 In Canadian County

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a wreck in Canadian County, with reports that the vehicle crashed into a ditch.

First responders were called out to the scene on I-40, between mile markers 113 and 115, near the Calumet exit. A caller told police they saw the vehicle leave the roadway and vanish into a ditch along the tree line.

Authorities tell News 9 this is an injury crash. The number of possible injuries and their severity is unclear at this time. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Traffic on the westbound side of I-40 is down to one lane while crews work the scene.