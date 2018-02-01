Authorities Investigating Human Remains Found In McClain County

McClain County Sheriff's Office homicide investigators and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the discovery of human remains less than two football fields from I-35, just outside Wayne.

McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett says an oil field worker made the discovery 100 yards west of an oil rig just after 8 a.m. Thursday. He says the body appears that it had been there about six months.

“We do not know whether it is male or female," Sheriff Hewett says. "However, in the general area, we did find what we believe are female articles. We do not know if that is tied to this or not.”