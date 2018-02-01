Firefighters Douse Mobile Home Fire In NW OKC

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of NW 10 near Morgan Road.

The mobile home fire was visible from the front and side of the home and was coming through the roof. The mobile home next door sustained damage to its exterior siding.

All the occupants of the home were able to get out. Fire officials credited working smoke alarms for saving the occupants of the home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The home sustained damages of $40,000 and the content lost was estimated at $35,000. The damage to the home next door was estimated to be $5,000.

