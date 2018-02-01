2 Dead In SE OKC; 1 Shot By OKC Police Officer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Dead In SE OKC; 1 Shot By OKC Police Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are dead in southeast Oklahoma City, and one of the two dead was shot by a police officer, police said.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Barton Drive near SE 149 and Peebly Road. 

Officer Brandon McDonald, a veteran of the department of more than two years, went to the door of a home to investigate a "trouble unknown" call.

The officer was shot at when a man, later identified as William Young, 56, answered the door. The officer shot back at Young and killed him, police said. The officer was not injured. 

While police were investigating the shooting, officers found a body inside a home. 

Police questioned three people after the incident.

The name of the person found dead in the home was not released.

McDonald has been placed on administrative leave.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

