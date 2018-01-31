Crews Battle Wildfire Near Luther

Fire crews battled a wildfire near Luther, Oklahoma.

According to the report, firefighters were called to the scene in the 17400 block of NE 220th Street. This is near Coffee Creek Rd. and Triple X Rd., just north of Luther.

Another day, another wildfire. This one is northeast of OKC in Luther just north of I-44/Turner Turnpike near Coffee Creek Rd. Firefighters look to have a good handle on it. REMINDER: Oklahoma county is under a burn ban. #okwx @NEWS9 4:14pm pic.twitter.com/4YJ4MLLRK9 — Matt Mahler (@themahler) January 31, 2018

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what sparked the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

