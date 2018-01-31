White House: 1 Dead In Virginia Train Collision; No Lawmakers Seriously Hurt

A train carrying GOP House members to retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck.

According to the White House, one person was killed in the collision and there is one seriously injured. The White House also said no lawmakers or staff were seriously injured.

BREAKING: White House: 1 dead in Virginia train-truck collision, no lawmakers or staff seriously injured. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 31, 2018

The White House released a statement about the accident early Wednesday afternoon: "The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

CBS News

CBS News reports the crash took place near Charlottesville, Virginia. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford quickly tweeted that he is uninjured.

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying.... — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

Oklahoma GOP Representative Tom Cole was also on the train and said a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Congressman Cole is on the train to West Virginia and has reported to us that he is okay. -Staff — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) January 31, 2018

A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Other Oklahoma lawmakers said they were not on the train. Representative Markwayne Mullin's communications director said he was not on the train. Senator Jim Inhofe also sent a tweet letting his followers know he was not on the train. Representative Jim Bridenstine was also not on the train.

I'm headed back to Oklahoma, so I was not on the train this morning. My prayers are with all involved in the collision. — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) January 31, 2018

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.