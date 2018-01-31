One Arrested After Pursuit In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Arrested After Pursuit In SW OKC


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has been arrested after a police pursuit took place early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. 

Officials said that police attempted to pull a vehicle over for speeding around 2 a.m near on SW 57th street and Western avenue. The driver didn't not stop, which lead police on a small pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant. 

Authorities told News 9 the driver was ticketed and arrested for driving without a license. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
